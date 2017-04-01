Live Broadcast
BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION
Weekend Watch: Rauner pushing property tax freeze
You can read the full Better Government Association story online at bettergov.org. (WLS)
WLS
Saturday, April 01, 2017 09:10AM
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Andy Shaw of the Better Government Association was at ABC7 discussing Governor Bruce Rauner's push for a property tax freeze.
You can read the full Better Government Association story online at
bettergov.org
.
politics
property taxes
taxes
better government association
Illinois
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Video
Riverdance comes to Aurora
The Chopping Block's 20th anniversary
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
I-Team: South Shore eatery attack was revenge hit
More Video
