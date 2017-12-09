Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
BREAKING NEWS
WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Full Story
Email
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Warning
Full Story
WATCH LIVE
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Full Story
Email
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Warning
Full Story
BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION
Weekend Watch: Restraining order halts Cook Co. court layoffs
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2761111" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
You can read the full Better Government Association story online at bettergov.org. (WLS)
WLS
Saturday, December 09, 2017 09:12AM
CHICAGO (WLS) --
You can read the full Better Government Association story online at
bettergov.org
.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politics
cook county
court
layoff
better government association
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION
Weekend Watch: Traffic on Chicago area expressways
Weekend Watch: Illinois gas tax
Weekend Watch: Illinois legislative inspector general
Weekend Watch: CPS test scores
More better government association
POLITICS
Elected school board debate caused flap in Attorney General's race
George Papadopoulos' fiancee: He's a patriot, not a Trump campaign coffee boy
JB Pritzker wins endorsements as infighting continues among candidates
Illinois Rep. Jeanne Ives calls for repeal of sanctuary state law
More Politics
Top Stories
Light snow causes slick roads across Chicago area
2 killed in I-57 crash in Matteson
Teen charged in Facebook Live beating pleads to hate crime
1 dead, 6 wounded in citywide shootings since Friday evening
13-year-old boy, man shot in South Shore
Body found of dad who went missing selling car, family says
Forrest Claypool resigns as CPS CEO
Wheelchair belonging to girl, 6, with spina bifida stolen
Show More
Chicago to pay $31M to 4 wrongly convicted for rape, murder
Man charged in woman's death, baby found home alone miles away
Unique holiday gifts at the One of a Kind Show
Avoid the belly bloat during the holidays
More News
Top Video
Light snow causes slick roads across Chicago area
Unique holiday gifts at the One of a Kind Show
Avoid the belly bloat during the holidays
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WLS-TV Chicago