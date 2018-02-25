NRA

What to know about Dana Loesch, the public face of the NRA

EMBED </>More Videos

In the weeks since the Parkland school shooting, Dana Loesch has emerged as the new public face of the NRA. Here's what you should know about her. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

In the weeks since the Stoneman Douglas school shooting, Dana Loesch has emerged as the public face of the NRA.

Even before taking over as NRA spokeswoman last year, Loesch had a robust conservative following, cultivated on social media - she has 765,000 Twitter followers - and through years of television and radio appearances, including on her own radio program, "The Dana Show."

She's been especially visible since the Parkland shooting. Loesch represented the NRA during a CNN town hall event that also included Stoneman Douglas students, local law enforcement officials and state politicians, and later claimed that members of the media "love mass shootings" because "crying white mothers are ratings gold" to an audience at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Loesch grew up in a blue-collar family in a small Missouri town near St. Louis, reared mainly by her mother after her parents' divorce. She told The Times that she recalls her grandfather hunting deer and raccoon, but also a night her grandfather stood on the porch with a shotgun to protect her aunt from an estranged husband.

She studied journalism at Webster University, but dropped out when she became pregnant with her first son. She soon began writing a blog about motherhood and started her radio program. She later helped found the St. Louis tea party and had stints as a political analyst at Breitbart News Network and The Blaze.

Loesch, who has said she keeps a handgun near her bed and has a tattoo on her forearm with a reference to a Bible passage calling for Christians to wear holy armor, has never been afraid of being provocative.

During a 2012 radio show, Loesch said she didn't have a problem with Marines who urinated on dead Taliban soldiers, declaring: "I'd drop trou and do it too."

The Associated Press' Tammy Webber contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsNRAgun controlgun violenceschool shootingparkland school shootingu.s. & world
NRA
Unraveling the gun debate: The terms you need to know
NRA calls for additional regulations on bump stocks
More NRA
POLITICS
Davis, Kennedy introduce legislation to increase taxes on guns, ammunition
Michelle Obama set to release 'Becoming' memoir in November
Congress releases redacted, declassified Democratic memo
Trump says arming teachers in schools 'Up to States'
More Politics
Top Stories
Pastor's son, friend killed in apparent double homicide
Police: Reported explosion in English city a major incident
High winds causes damage across Chicago
More Chicago area teens caught with vaping devices
Davis, Kennedy introduce legislation to increase taxes on guns, ammunition
Mom-daughter duo shoot would-be robber in their liquor store
Man charged with attempted murder at Batavia Steak n' Shake
Drunk man rides horse onto California freeway, police say
Show More
Michelle Obama set to release 'Becoming' memoir in November
$10,000 reward offered in the case of missing CDC employee
Monroe Street bridge over Kennedy Expressway to close Monday
At least 4 dead after reported tornadoes, flooding sweep through the South
Legionnaires' disease investigated at Illinois capitol after sick visitor
More News
Top Video
High winds causes damage across Chicago
Homemade tortillas, salsas, more at Belmont Cragin restaurant
'Coffee Cart Friday' program teaches lessons to Crown Point students with disabilities
Curling club slides along in Northbrook with focus on fun
More Video