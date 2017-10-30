POLITICS

Who is former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos?

EMBED </>More Videos

Who is former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos? (George Papadopoulos/LinkedIn)

Former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos pled guilty to misleading FBI agents in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe. Papadopoulos reportedly made false statements regarding his correspondence with Russian nationals and his attempts to arrange a meeting between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.


According to his LinkedIn page, Papadopoulos worked for the Trump campaign from March 2016 - January 2017.

He previously worked as an advisor for Ben Carson during his presidential campaign and was a research associate for the Hudson Institute, a policy research organization, for over four years.

Since President Trump took office, he has been working as an independent oil, gas and policy consultant

He has a B.A. from DePaul University and a master's degree from University College London.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumprussiau.s. & worldinvestigation
Load Comments
POLITICS
Paul Manafort, Rick Gates charged in Russia probe
Chicago native pleads guilty in investigation into Russian meddling in 2016 election
Plan to divide California into 3 parts clears first hurdle
Puerto Rico says it's scrapping $300M Whitefish contract
More Politics
Top Stories
Elgin police: Remains found in lagoon may be linked to missing woman case
Paul Manafort, Rick Gates charged in Russia probe
Man in custody after robbery, shooting inside steakhouse near Mag Mile
Zach Miller undergoes emergency surgery to save leg, ESPN reports
Chicago native pleads guilty in investigation into Russian meddling in 2016 election
Plan to divide California into 3 parts clears first hurdle
Man dressed as Santa shoots 4 at Halloween party
Videos show violent jail extractions involving deputies, inmates
Show More
More Chicago police officers get body cameras
Dad: Ind. boy with autism arrested for fighting school bullies
Kevin Spacey apologizes after 'sexual advance' accusation by Joliet native
Police: Boy jumps from overpass onto car, kills driver
Mom investigated for human trafficking after 'funny' tweet
More News
Top Video
Paul Manafort, Rick Gates charged in Russia probe
Kevin Spacey apologizes after 'sexual advance' accusation by Joliet native
More Chicago police officers get body cameras
Man in custody after robbery, shooting inside steakhouse near Mag Mile
More Video