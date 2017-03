Today I have lost by best friend, the love of my life, my confidant and my best half. Carolyn I will always love you. — Bobby L. Rush (@RepBobbyRush) March 13, 2017

Carolyn Rush, the wife of Congressman Bobby Rush, has died, according to a tweet on Monday.Rush, a Chicago Democrat, tweeted that "Today I have lost by best friend, the love of my life, my confidant and my best half. Carolyn I will always love you."Carolyn Rush had been battling illness for the last two years.