POLITICS

Woman fired for flipping off Trump's motorcade

President Donald Trump listens to a question while meeting the media in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

HERNDON, Va. --
A woman has gotten the boot after flipping the bird at President Donald Trump's motorcade.

The Washington Post reports Juli Briskman was on her bicycle last month when Trump's motorcade drove by her on a northern Virginia road. A photo that quickly went viral shows her raising the middle finger of her left hand in defiance.

Briskman's face is not visible in the photo, but the Post quoted her as saying she told her bosses at Herndon, Virginia-based Akima LLC it was her.

Briskman says she was promptly fired from the government contracting firm and escorted out for violating the "code of conduct policy." The newspaper said Akima officials didn't return requests for comment.

Briskman says she's contacted the American Civil Liberties Union. She says she'd do what she did again.
