Women's march organizers hope participants stay engaged

CHICAGO (WLS) --Millions filled the streets this weekend in Chicago, Washington, D.C., as well as around the country and world, as part of a grassroots effort that began on Facebook and took on a life of its own.
Now, organizers of the Women's March on Chicago, as well as other marches, are counting on participants to stay engaged and turn that energy into political influence.
The marches didn't have corporate or organizational support, only people support, but still drew hundreds of thousands of demonstrators who oppose President Donald Trump. Crowds were bigger than expected.
On Sunday, marchers returned to Chicago from D.C. with enthusiasm for the future.
"I think everybody is excited and whatever we are called to do - if there is another march, whatever it is -- we are up to it," said march participant Juanita Martinez.
Ann Scholhamer, of the Women's March on Chicago, said they are connecting marchers with organizations that promote progressive causes they believe are under attack from the Trump administration..
"If you heard a speaker on Saturday that moved you, contact that organization and say, 'Here is what I can do, how can I get involved?'" Scholhamer said.
Organizers also encourage participants to run for political office.
Political strategist Ann Liston, of AL Media, said Saturday's march and movement will only last if more women are on the ballot.
"We are 52 percent of the population. There is only 19 percent of women in Congress right now. Of all the states, there are only five women governors," Liston said.
Of 100 major American cities, there are only 19 female mayors, Liston adds.
Women's March on Chicago organizers noted that many of their participants are already taking action by identifying key 2018 races they hope to influence.
