Portage Park teen missing for nearly 2 weeks

It's been nearly two weeks since a teen from Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood was last seen.Police have been looking for 15-year-old Kayleigh Green since Oct. 2. She was last spotted near the 4900-block of West Grace Street.Green suffers from mental disorders and takes four different prescriptions. Police said she does not have her medicine with her.The 15-year-old is a 5-foot-7, 165-pound white girl with a light complexion, brown eyes and brown hair with blonde on top, police said. She has both her ears pierced and wears gold stud earrings with sapphire stones.Green may be wearing black pants or gray sweatpants and black Converse, police said. She may also be carrying an Aeropostale brand navy blue, midsize duffle bag with birds.Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8366.