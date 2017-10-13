Portage Park teen missing for nearly 2 weeks

CHICAGO (WLS) --
It's been nearly two weeks since a teen from Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood was last seen.

Police have been looking for 15-year-old Kayleigh Green since Oct. 2. She was last spotted near the 4900-block of West Grace Street.

Green suffers from mental disorders and takes four different prescriptions. Police said she does not have her medicine with her.

The 15-year-old is a 5-foot-7, 165-pound white girl with a light complexion, brown eyes and brown hair with blonde on top, police said. She has both her ears pierced and wears gold stud earrings with sapphire stones.

Green may be wearing black pants or gray sweatpants and black Converse, police said. She may also be carrying an Aeropostale brand navy blue, midsize duffle bag with birds.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8366.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
missing girlmissing teenagerChicagoPortage Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Cubs advance to NLCS 2017, beat Nationals 9-8 in Game 5
Joliet mall teen supervision policy begins Friday
2 employees killed in foiled North Carolina prison break
Dozens of seniors may have been left by staff at burning senior living center
School mascot helps surprise military family
Target holds seasonal hiring events at every store Friday to Sunday
Family held 5 years by Taliban-linked group freed, leaves Pakistan
Burbank attempted sex assault victim: 'I'm not going to be okay for a while'
Show More
Wife of person of interest in Delphi murders speaks out
Exclusive tour of damage, relief operations in Puerto Rico
Climber kills himself after girlfriend's avalanche death
Courts: Custody case judge unaware father was sex offender
More News
Photos
Woman searching for 'guardian angel' who returned lost wallet
Friday Flyover: Conant High School
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
More Photos