Portage police dog missing from handler's Hobart home

Police in northwest Indiana are searching for a missing K9 officer named "Si."Si is a Dutch Shepherd, about 4-and-a-half years old, with dark brown or black fur, according to the Portage Police Department. The working police dog, who is generally friendly, was wearing a collar with a top grip attached to it.Despite Si's typically friendly demeanor, the K9 should not be approached by anyone without police dog handler training, police said. Anyone who sees him should call 911 and keep track of the animal's movements until police arrive.Si's handler, a portage police officer, said he last saw his partner in his kennel around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said. When the officer went out to his backyard in the 900-block of Lake George Street in Hobart to retrieve Si around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, he found the kennel empty and the entry gate halfway open.The officer searched the area and called out for Si, to no avail. It is unclear how the K9 got out. The officer notified his superiors and the Hobart Police Department, who are both taking part in the search, along with the Lake County Sheriff's Department's air unit.A neighbor in the 1000-block of Lake George saw Si on their back porch early Wednesday morning, but did not have the means to keep him from running off, police said.Once the dog is found, police said an internal inquiry will take place.