Possible pipe bomb explodes below Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan

Police responded to reports of an explosion at the Port Authority.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan --
The New York Police Department is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan.

What police sources describe as a possible pipe bomb detonated in a passageway below ground at the Port Authority.

One person is in custody. One minor injury has been reported.

The incident happened in an MTA passageway at the terminal at 42nd Street and 8th Avenue.

Streets are being closed in the vicinity of the terminal.

The A, C and E lines are being evacuated at this time.

There are also the following subway disruptions:

, 2, 3, N, Q, R, W and 7 trains are bypassing Times Sq-42 St in both directions.

A, C and E trains are bypassing 42 St/Port Authority-Bus Terminal in both directions.

There is no 42 St shuttle service in both directions.

There is no B train service between Bedford Park Blvd and Brighton Beach in both directions.

E trains are stopping along the F line between 36 St (QNS) and W 4 St-Washington Sq in both directions.

These service changes are because of the NYPD investigation at Times Sq-42 St.

The NYPD, FDNY and first responders are on the scene.

The White House says President Trump has been briefed on the explosion.
'Property Brothers' fans say they were duped by scammers
Bullied Tennessee boy gets support of athletes, entertainers
Officials: Whales could become extinct after deadly year
Woman says she was kicked off flight for breastfeeding
