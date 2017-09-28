Professor, Oxford employee face hearing in Chicago stabbing; expected to enter not guilty pleas

(WLS)

CHICAGO --
An ex-Northwestern University professor and an Oxford University employee are expected to enter not guilty pleas in the July stabbing death of a hairstylist in Chicago.

Forty-six-year-old Wyndham Lathem and 56-year-old Andrew Warren are scheduled to appear in court in Chicago on Thursday for an arraignment during which a judge will formally read the charges against them. Typically, defendants plead not guilty during an arraignment.

Lathem and Warren are charged with first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau.

Cornell-Duranleau - Lathem's boyfriend - was in bed in Lathem's Chicago apartment when the men allegedly stabbed him dozens of times as part of what prosecutors say was an apparent sexual fantasy.

The two men surrendered to authorities days later in California. They remain in jail.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
murderstabbingnorthwestern universityChicagoRiver North
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Prosecutors: River North murder was part of sexual fantasy
Suspects in River North high rise murder return to Chicago
River North victim stabbed more than 40 times, police say
Accused State Street stabber is suicide risk
Ex-NU professor charged in River North murder waives extradition
Police: NU professor, Oxford employee wanted in River North stabbing surrender in Calif.
Police: NU professor suspected of River North murder arrested in California
Northwestern professor wanted in River North murder on the run
Arrest warrant issued for Northwestern professor in River North murder
Top Stories
Metra BNSF train fatally strikes woman near Clarendon Hills
'American Sniper' widow to NFL: 'Get off your knees'
Hugh Hefner, leader of the sexual revolution, dies at 91
White substance that impacted CTA Red Line commute ID'd
6-year-old admonished for taking a knee during Pledge of Allegiance at Florida school
Accused NSA leaker says she smuggled classified docs in her pantyhose
Celebrate National Coffee Day with freebies
Semi fire, HazMat closes I-94, prompts evacuations in Portage, Ind.
Show More
Scalise thanks Capitol police who saved his life: 'You are my hero'
Trump waives cargo restrictions for Puerto Rico as criticism builds
Cubs clinch NL Central with Russell homer
Cop fires gun at actor portraying armed robber
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
Puppy stolen from Northbrook animal shelter
PHOTOS: Friday Flyover
PHOTOS: St. Louis sees protests over ex-cop's acquittal
More Photos