Professor, Oxford employee plead not guilty to stabbing

(WLS)

CHICAGO --
A former Northwestern University professor and an Oxford University employee pleaded not guilty Thursday to first-degree murder charges in the stabbing death of the professor's boyfriend.

Wyndham Lathem, 46, and Andrew Warren, 56, stood quietly in separate Chicago court hearings as their attorneys entered pleas on their behalf. Both men spoke little during the hearings, only briefly answering when Cook County Judge Ursula Walowski asked if they understood the charges.

Unlike a previous court hearing, when prosecutors gave often chilling details of the July 27 stabbing death of 26-year-old Trenton Cornell-Duranleau, Walowski simply laid out the charges. However, she referred to the crime as "exceptionally brutal" and said it was carried out in a "calculated and premeditated manner."

The men are accused of attacking Cornell-Duranleau while he slept in Lathem's Chicago apartment, stabbing him dozens of times. Prosecutors are seeking a sentence of 20 years to life in state prison, Walowski said.

After Lathem's hearing, his attorneys Barry and Adam Sheppard said they would be fling a motion to have the two men tried separately, explaining that they do not want the jury to hear statements Warren made to police after he surrendered days later in San Francisco.

Barry Sheppard said Lathem made no statements to police when he turned himself the same day in nearby Oakland. He said it was Warren's statements that are the basis for the detailed account of the slaying that prosecutors read in court last month.

He said it would be impossible for Lathem to get a fair trial if the jury hears those words, either from Warren himself on the witness stand or from a testifying police officer.

In court, last month, prosecutors said that the fatal stabbing of Cornell-Duranleu - Lathem's boyfriend - was part of a sexual fantasy the two men hatched in an online chatroom that included killing someone and then themselves.

They said that Lathem crept up to Cornell-Duranleau and began plunging a 6-inch knife into his chest and neck, before Warren ran over to cover the victim's mouth, strike him in the head with a heavy lamp in an attempt to silence him before running into the kitchen to retrieve two knives before returning to stab him as well. The two men then fled, triggering a nationwide manhunt that ended when the two men surrendered days later in California.

Both men remain in Cook County Jail, where they are being held without bail. Lathem is scheduled to return to court Oct. 31. Warren's next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 1.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
murderstabbingnorthwestern universityChicagoRiver North
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Prosecutors: River North murder was part of sexual fantasy
Suspects in River North high rise murder return to Chicago
River North victim stabbed more than 40 times, police say
Accused State Street stabber is suicide risk
Ex-NU professor charged in River North murder waives extradition
Police: NU professor, Oxford employee wanted in River North stabbing surrender in Calif.
Police: NU professor suspected of River North murder arrested in California
Northwestern professor wanted in River North murder on the run
Arrest warrant issued for Northwestern professor in River North murder
Top Stories
Woman charged $925 for Uber ride
Metra BNSF train fatally strikes woman near Clarendon Hills
Driver cited in deadly, multi-semi crash on I-80 in Joliet
Nationwide ICE busts target "sanctuaries" including Chicago
'American Sniper' widow to NFL: 'Get off your knees'
Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Release delayed for Ripper Crew member convicted of 1982 murder
Rauner signs bill expanding public financing for abortions in IL
Show More
Library cancels immigrant rights workshop amid threats, hate calls
FedEx is hiring more than 1,000 holiday workers in Chicago
Woman who helped save boy from burning truck may face charges
Catholic Extension sends more than $300K to Puerto Rico, donated supplies stuck on mainland
Police seeking suspects who beat elderly man in Gary
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
Puppy stolen from Northbrook animal shelter
PHOTOS: Friday Flyover
PHOTOS: St. Louis sees protests over ex-cop's acquittal
More Photos