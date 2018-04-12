Florida prosecutors: DNA ties suspected killer clown to getaway car

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. --
DNA tests show that hair found in a car likely used in a 1990 Florida slaying committed by someone dressed as a clown possibly came from a recently arrested suspect now married to the victim's widower.

The Palm Beach County state attorney's office released late Thursday the evidence that they say ties 54-year-old Sheila Keen Warren to the fatal shooting of Marlene Warren, who was then married to Keen Warren's current husband. The evidence shows that several witnesses told detectives Sheila Keen and Michael Warren were having an affair before the killing, something they both denied. They married in 2002 and lived in Virginia before her arrest in September.

Michael Warren declined comment Thursday. Detectives have refused to rule him out as a suspect. Prosecutors also declined comment. Keen Warren's attorney didn't respond to an email and phone call.
