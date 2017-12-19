Prosecutors: Driver in TN school bus crash that killed 6 children was on phone

A school bus driver who authorities say was speeding was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide. (WLS)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --
A prosecutor says the driver in a Tennessee school bus crash that killed six elementary school students took a cell phone call at the time of the crash.

According to the Chattanooga Times Free Press , Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston said in court Tuesday that Johnthony Walker received a call at 3:17 p.m. that lasted nearly four minutes. Pinkston said the first 911 call about the crash came in at 3:20 p.m.

Authorities say Walker was speeding in November 2016 when he wrecked the bus on a curvy Chattanooga road while carrying 37 children. The 25-year-old faces 34 charges, including six counts of vehicular homicide.

Walker made bond and is out of jail, awaiting a Feb. 27 trial date.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
cellphonedistracted drivingschool busbus crashchild killedu.s. & worldTennessee
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Amtrak derailment victim ID'd; train was speeding 50 mph over limit
Indiana woman charged $350 after leaving negative hotel review, lawsuit alleges
School officer accused of having sex with junior high student 20 times over year
Dad of missing girl taken by mom during court-supervised visit pleads for help
Pregnant mom of 4 arrested after admitting to abuse of twin toddlers
Would-be carjacker shot by off-duty CPD officer charged; 2nd suspect at large
Man wanted in Hammond machete attack captured in downstate Illinois
Teen says he 'snapped' in fatal school stabbing of classmate after bullying
Show More
Cop fired after bodycam video shows him ordering rookie to stun woman
2 La Grange residents killed in crash with alleged drunk driver
Catholic priest in Milwaukee comes out as gay
MLB pitcher donates $9.75M home to nonprofit
More News
Photos
Ski lift malfunction strands dozens, injures 5
New Laws 2018: Illinois laws that take effect January 1
PHOTOS: Deer stroll into store, epic photo shoot follows
ADORABLE PHOTOS: How animals celebrate the holidays
More Photos