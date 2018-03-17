Prosecutors: Markham man allegedly killed estranged wife, abducted own children

Lynn Washington (Markham Police Department)

By
MARKHAM, Ill. (WLS) --
The South Suburban man accused of kidnapping his own children was formally charged with killing their mother Saturday.

Lynn Washington, 40, was charged in court with murder in the death of his estranged wife, 27-year-old Lakisha Roby. He was already charged with parental abduction.

Washington was denied bond.

Prosecutors said Washington grabbed Roby around the neck when she met with a male friend at a bar in Oak Forest. Video surveillance shows Washington followed the couple in his car when they left, officials said.

The victim's friend knew Washington was following them and pulled in to the gas station, authorities said. Washington followed and threatened the victim from his vehicle, officials said.

"Moments later, while still in his car, the defendant produced a gun and fired toward the victim and the witness," said Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Maria McCarthy.

Officials said Roby's friend took off and was pursued by Washington after Roby was hit.

"The victim was able to call 9-1-1 and said that she had been shot at and was being followed," McCarthy said. "The 9-1-1 dispatcher asked by whom, and the victim said 'my ex-husband.'"

Robv died from a gunshot wound to the back, police said.

An Amber Alert for Roby and Washington's children was issued following her death. Investigators said Washington picked the children up from a friend's house and took them to an apartment building in Hammond, Indiana.

The children were found late Thursday afternoon at Washington's mother's home in Harvey.
