Puerto Rico hurricane survivors arrive at O'Hare: 'It's bad, it's horrible'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2460259" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Wendy Kaplan and her husband, Scott Richardson, are stranded in Puerto Rico. She said Hurricane Maria was easy compared to the aftermath.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2461296" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Health care professionals from Chicago area eager to serve the people of Puerto Rico.

President Donald Trump listens to a speaker in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The Red Cross welcomed a flight full of people escaping Puerto Rico at O'Hare International Airport Wednesday night.At the airport was a conveyor belt of bags filled with whatever they could get out, and a buffet of ready-to-eat food, served with sympathy and sometimes a hug. It's the beginning of relief."It's bad, it's horrible," said Gloria Lopez, who evacuated the island.What they've left behind is something of a war zone; getting out is still nearly impossible.O'Hare has become a welcome haven. Red Cross volunteers are the first to offer a smile and something to eat. Mayor Rahm Emanuel personally thanked each volunteer."I had to leave my parents. They didn't want to leave. The older generation wants to stay with their homes," Lopez said.As people pour out of Puerto Rico, Chicago charities are desperate to get in."The resources that have been collected throughout the U.S. is not getting through," said Vilma Colom, National Conference of Puerto Rican Women.Governor Bruce Rauner recorded a public service announcement pleading for the cause."We need FedEx, UPS, any company that's able to ship to the island as fast as possible, that's what we need," Colom said."They're hungry, they're starving, they're dying. People are dying," said Ada Aviles, employee at Omni Healthcare.Omni Healthcare, located in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood, is packing up everything it can take."We're taking oxygen tanks, antibiotics, amoxicillin, wraps, splints," said Theresa Siaw, director of business development for Omni Healthcare.They are preparing to set up an emergency clinic in Ponce in rural, southern Puerto Rico.A Chicago couple stranded in Puerto Rico after the devastation of Hurricane Maria are two among thousands of people trying to flee the island.Wendy Kaplan and her husband, Scott Richardson, flew down to Puerto Rico on Sept. 16 to celebrate Kaplan's birthday. Maria made landfall just a few days later. They've tried to book flights back to the U.S., but so far, they have been unsuccessful."There is a line at the airport that is about a mile long, just to get to the ticket counter. The tickets for the one flight a day that they are sending out are going to the highest bidder. So they're rioting and there's some violence. At this point, we're scared to go back to the airport," Kaplan said.The couple's hotel has become a kind of prison. They're within sight of flights. The building sits near San Juan's airport. They watch that one flight a day taking off, along with their hopes of getting home with it.A flight from Puerto Rico that arrived at O'Hare International Airport Tuesday night. Passengers described a similar airport scene, which they were grateful to leave. They were so grateful, they burst into applause and tears when they touched down.Kaplan and Richardson don't know when they'll get home. They've been bumped from four or five flights in the last week. They have some of what they need, but not nearly enough."There's enough food for, really, one good meal a day. There is water. But the local stores are completely out of anything drinkable," Kaplan said.She said in the hotel lobby, workers for the Federal Emergency Management Agency and members of the military stood by for their orders. The couple hoped this meant an evacuation was near."I'm trying to keep a sense of humor about it, obviously. But it's becoming more and more distressing, every day. The hurricane was easy compared to the aftermath," Kaplan said.Facebook Messenger is the only way she has been able to communicate with anyone since the storm hit - and that connection is spotty.Some celebrities came to Puerto Rico's aid this week. Singer Marc Anthony announced an alliance of singers and fundraising to send relief. Pitbull sent his private plane to fly cancer patients to the U.S. so they could receive their chemotherapy treatments.Health care professionals from Chicago area eager to serve the people of Puerto Rico. Some doctors and nurses from Norwegian Hospital in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood are preparing to assist FEMA on the island.The hospital is coordinating with healthcare professionals around the city. Conditions in Puerto Rico are difficult, to say the least, after Hurricane Maria, and there is not enough medical staff for the island's needs.In another part of Humboldt Park Pastor Wilfredo De Jesus organized relief supplies. De Jesus and staff at New Life Covenant Church collected money, and have already sent one shipment to the island. Now they have a truck full of generators waiting to leave.De Jesus, who is Puerto Rican, will go to the American territory next week to organize distribution of supplies. His truck of generators will leave Chicago for Puerto Rico on an 8 a.m. flight Thursday.Two person teams from Norwegian Hospital will begin leaving for Puerto Rico on Oct. 18, and the hospital expects to send staff for weeks or months. They said they are committed to helping Puerto Ricans for the long haul. Staff is also collecting medical supplies for Puerto Rico at Norwegian every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.After a week of misery, millions of Puerto Ricans are still suffering in primitive conditions without power, water or enough fuel.About 97 percent of the island's 3.4 million residents are still in the dark Wednesday, one week after Hurricane Maria slammed into the Puerto Rico, Gov. Ricardo Rossello said. About half of the residents do not have running water.And there's nowhere enough food to go around. In the town of Utuado, Lydia Rivera has started to ration crackers and drink rainwater to keep her two grandchildren alive."No water, no food," Rivera told CNN.The hurricane killed 16 people in Puerto Rico, 27 in the island nation of Dominica and one in the US Virgin Islands. But the US recovery efforts in Puerto Rico have been markedly different from the recent responses to other Americans in hurricane-stricken Texas and Florida.With supplies running out, many Puerto Ricans are collecting water from mountain streams.Harry Torres said the water is all they have for cleaning and drinking until help comes. They've heard on the radio that trucks loaded with supplies from the Federal Emergency Management Agency have arrived on the island."We haven't seen any," Torres said.Some help is on the way. On Wednesday, a plane carrying 3,500 pounds of water, Army meals ready-to-eat, diapers and other supplies will head from Miami to Puerto Rico, said Rob Brisley, spokesman with US Customs and Border Protection.The plane, which usually carries out intelligence missions, will travel back to the United States with 28 family members of federal employees, he said."We are getting help from the federal government, but this is an unprecedented set of circumstances," Rossello said Wednesday. "We want to make sure that we recognize that a lot of resources are coming in. They are coming in by air or by boats. But they are starting to execute."Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands have seen fewer personnel since Hurricane Maria hit than Texas and Florida did during recent hurricanes in those states.In a tweet Monday, FEMA said more than 10,000 federal staff members were on the ground in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands assisting search-and-rescue and recovery efforts.President Donald Trump has announced he will visit Puerto Rico next Tuesday -- nearly two weeks after Maria struck the US commonwealth. He's been criticized for his response to Puerto Rico, compared with Texas and Florida -- two states he visited within four days of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.On Tuesday, Trump said the recovery was more difficult in Puerto Rico because of its geography. FEMA Administrator Brock Long added that the limited operations at Puerto Rico's international airport were making it difficult to move resources into the area.With nearly all Puerto Ricans still without power Wednesday, the lack of electricity and fuel have yielded dire consequences.At a hospital in San Juan, two people died in an intensive care unit after it ran out of diesel, San Juan Mayor Carmen Yuln Cruz said.Residents are relying on generators to keep appliances such as air conditioners, medical devices and refrigerators running.At the San Jorge Children's Hospital in San Juan, 12 children depend on ventilators to survive, but the hospital has only a limited amount of fuel for generators, said Domingo Cruz Vivaldi, the hospital's executive director.The hospital is the largest private children's medical center in the Caribbean. When the hospital ran out of diesel Monday, the ventilators had to run on batteries for hours until another hospital offered them fuel."We were very thankful for that. We were very lucky," Cruz Vivaldi said.The hospital is working to secure more gas, he said, because that diesel will only last for about two days.Before sunrise every morning, dozens of people hauling red plastic gas cans start lining up at gas stations. They need fuel to power their cars in case of an emergency or to keep generators running at home.Some wait for up to six hours armed with lawn chairs and umbrellas."If the gasoline arrives, it will fix our problems," Utuado Mayor Ernesto Irizarry said. "People are starting to get desperate,"At least 60 people have been arrested for violating the overnight curfew ordered by the governor to keep the island safe.And 36 have been arrested for looting and theft in Humacao, Caguas, San Juan and Bayamn, said Michelle Hernandez, superintendent of the Puerto Rico police.While Puerto Ricans await more government help, some companies and a Florida college are stepping up.Telecommunications giant AT&T is bringing floating antennas to help re-connect Puerto Ricans, Rossello said.And Miami Dade College will offer in-state tuition to displaced college students from Puerto Rico, the college said via Twitter.Rossello said he hopes the kindness showed by Puerto Rico during Hurricanes Harvey and Irma will be returned."The people know that Puerto Ricans are proud US citizens," he said."After Irma, we helped out others -- about 4,000 US citizens that were stranded. We gave them shelter and food. During Harvey, we sent out resources to Texas as well. ... And now it is time to take a quick decision and help out Puerto Rico as others have done."Maria and another storm continue to churn in the Atlantic Ocean but are not expected to threaten the US mainland.Now a Category 1 hurricane, Maria is 165 miles east of North Carolina and is expected to move northeast and then east out into the Atlantic. Hurricane Lee, a Category 3 storm, is 485 miles east-southeast of Bermuda and will likely move north and northeast.