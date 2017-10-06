Pumpkin spice air freshener blamed for emergency response at school

BALTIMORE --
A pumpkin spice-scented air freshener is being blamed for an emergency response at a school in Baltimore.

The Cristo Rey Jesuit High School in southeast Baltimore was evacuated Thursday after a possible hazardous substance was found on the third floor. Students and staff were evaluated outside.

"We've sent out a message already to parents to make sure that we're in communications about the steps that we've taken to ensure the safety of all their kids," said Bill Heiser, president of the school.

A spokesman for the Baltimore City Fire Department has confirmed the source was a pumpkin spice-scented air freshener.

Two students and three adults were transported as a precaution, one of the adults were transported for an unrelated reason.

