Purse thefts reported at Kenwood gas station

Female victims of theft at a South Side gas station are sending a warning to others.Surveillance video from the BP gas station at 47th and Woodlawn in the Kenwood neighborhood around 8 p.m. shows an SUV pulling up next to a woman's car. Then someone inside that SUV reaches into the victim's car and grabs her purse.She tried to chase after the SUV and was thrown to the ground as the thieves got away.A similar crime occurred Wednesday at the same gas station. A woman's purse was snatched while she was with her 10-year-old son..And there was apparently another victim Tuesday.