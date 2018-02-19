  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Rabbi, 2 others accused of trafficking, prostituting teen girl

EMBED </>More Videos

35-year-old Aryeh Goodman, who runs a Chabad out of his East Brunswick home, is charged with engaging in prostitution with a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

Eyewitness News
EAST BRUNSWICK, New Jersey --
Three people, including a New Jersey rabbi, are facing charges in connection with the human trafficking and prostitution of a teenage girl.

Authorities say 35-year-old Aryeh Goodman, who runs a Chabad out of his East Brunswick home, is charged with engaging in prostitution with a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say Gabriella Colon and Richard Ortiz, both from the Bronx, sold the sexual services of a 17-year-old girl from Pennsylvania to more than two dozen men, including the rabbi.

They're also facing child pornography charges.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
prostitutionHuman Traffickingchild endangermentrabbiu.s. & worldNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man accused of plotting to murder his parents in unincorporated Glen Ellyn
$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Chicago
Bride gets trapped in elevator, misses cocktail hour
Family that took in Florida shooting suspect speaks out
FBI joins search for 5-year-old boy in Kansas
Bodies of newborn twins found in suitcase dumped in ditch
6 killed, 21 wounded in President's Day weekend shootings across Chicago
KFC is running out of chicken across the U.K.
Show More
Ride-sharing passenger shot and killed in Greater Grand Crossing
Family seeks rideshare driver who went missing days after 911 hangup call
Woman falls to death out window while violating protective order, police say
Man, 39, missing from Lakeview
Trump pressured on gun control, facing backlash over tweets
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Candy Caution
Hundreds of CPS students getting chance to see 'Black Panther' for free Monday
Ride-sharing passenger shot and killed in Greater Grand Crossing
Monday is final day for 2018 Chicago Auto Show
More Video