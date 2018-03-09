Rash of break-ins in University Park Metra parking lots under investigation

The parking lots at a south suburban Metra station have been plagued by a rash of break-ins, and there's a history of problems.When Metra commuters in University Park get off the train and walk to their cars, they hold their berath."Every day I have been anxious that I hope my car is okay, and I have an old car," said Rose Bodie, commuter.Police are investigating the car break-ins in two parking lots near the station. Riders said Wednesday night thieves broke into more than a dozen cars. They smashed a passenger window of Fred DePaoli's pickup and made off with a mere $8 in cash."I walked around to the passenger side and noticed the window was smashed in, broken glass everywhere and they have through the glove box and rifled through everything in there," DePaoli said."I am driving from Manhattan, to and from, to pick up from the train because he can't leave his truck here until it gets fixed," said his wife Jennifer DePaoli.The lots are not owned by Metra. University Park police said they have increased patrols in the area. And this isn't the first time these incident shave happened; three years ago, Jason Knowles and the I-Team reported on a similar string of crimes in University Park.Some commuters are done with taking chances."I parked my car and I have nothing in my car so if they bust my window they are going to be made that there is nothing there to take," said commuter Karen Lewis.