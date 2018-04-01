Rash of tire thefts hits Jefferson Park

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Police issued a community alert about a rash of tire and rim thefts in Jefferson Park.

Police say the thieves strike during overnight hours while the vehicles are parked on residential streets. In most cases the victim's vehicle was left resting on cinder blocks or paver blocks.

The incidents occurred between March 26 and March 30 on the following streets:

-4400 Block of North Monitor
-4500 Block of North Menard
-5900 Block of West Montrose
-4200 Block of North Leclaire
-5200 Block of West Windsor
-5500 Block of North Melvina
-4900 Block of West Warner
-5000 Block of West Waveland
-4400 Block of North Lockwood
-5400 Block of West Eddy

Police have no information on a suspect at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
theftchicago crimeJefferson Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3 dead in Bellwood ambulance crash
Chicago students return from Puerto Rico hurricane relief trip
$3 million worth of marijuana found inside Skokie home
Judge apologizes, admits he's serial panty stealer
Missing 23-year-old woman located
Oak Park condo fire kills 1
Vandals splatter Trump International entrance with red paint
Florida man finds 11-foot alligator swimming in his pool
Show More
Data breach hits Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor stores
CPD releases March crime stats touting 15 percent drop in overall citywide crime
Police: Masked man smashed window, robbed Lincoln Park salon
Pedestrian struck and killed in Aurora
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos