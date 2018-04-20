4 Uptown apartments with on-site laundry for $1,400/month or less

According to Walk Score, this Chicago neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Uptown is currently hovering around $1,315.
So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,400 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
944 W Montrose Ave.
Listed at $1,400 / month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 944 W Montrose Ave.
In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, closet space and ample natural light. When it comes to building amenities, expect storage space. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.
818 West Lakeside Place, #320
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 818 West Lakeside Place. It's also listed for $1,400 / month.
In the listing, you can expect hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, air conditioning and granite countertops. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and small dogs are welcome.
817 West Lakeside Place, #311
Here's a 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 817 West Lakeside Place that's going for $1,400 / month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
4737 N Hermitage Ave., #203
Located at 4737 N Hermitage Ave., here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,395/ month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a fireplace, high ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and ceiling fans. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity.
