5 Chicago apartment rentals for $1,400 a month

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in Chicago if you've got a budget of $1,400 / month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1942 South Carpenter St., #3m (Lower West Side)
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 1942 South Carpenter St. It's listed for $1,400/month for its 800-square-feet of space.
In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a ceiling fan and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
619 West Stratford Place (Lakeview)
Located at 619 West Stratford Place, here's a 633-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's also listed for $1,400/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate carpeted floors, generous closet space, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. The building features on-site laundry, secured entry and an elevator. Animals are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
(See the complete listing here.)
1520 West Cornelia Ave. (Lakeview)
Listed at $1,400/month, this 1,200-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1520 West Cornelia Ave.
The building has on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, air conditioning, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
515 West Barry Ave., #568 (Lakeview)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 515 West Barry Ave. It's listed for $1,400/month for its 750-square-feet of space.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, large windows, generous closet space, a ceiling fan and ample natural light. Feline companions are allowed. Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking and secured entry.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
5124 S Kimbark Ave., #1E (Hyde Park)
Finally, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 5124 S Kimbark Ave. that's going for $1,400/month.
The building offers outdoor space. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and exposed brick. Feline companions are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)