7 Chicago apartments in bike-friendly neighborhoods for $1,200/month

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Chicago if you're on a budget of $1,200 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Read on for the listings.
2346 W 24th Place, #2r (Lower West Side)
Listed at $1,200 / month, this 600-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 2346 W 24th Place.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, recessed lighting, both air conditioning and central heating and a deck. The building boasts on-site laundry and pets will be considered.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
2506 W Cullom Ave., #g (North Center)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 2506 W Cullom Ave., also listed at $1,200 / month for its 800-square-feet of space.
In the apartment, look for a dishwasher, bay windows, carpeting, air conditioning and closet space. The building boasts on-site laundry, outdoor space, secured entry and garage parking. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
2065 S Indiana Ave., #1005 (Douglas)
Next, check out this 900-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 2065 S Indiana Ave. It's listed for $1,200 / month.
In the apartment, you'll find a dishwasher, a balcony, carpeted floors, floor-to-ceiling windows and wooden cabinets. The building boasts on-site laundry, a swimming pool, garage parking and a fitness center. Pets aren't permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
2125 W 18th Place, #2f (Lower West Side)
Located at 2125 W 18th Place, here's an 800-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,200/ month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, recessed lighting, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinets, closet space and ample natural light. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
2205 W Highland Ave., #1n (West Ridge)
Listed at $1,200 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 2205 W Highland Ave.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, ample closet space, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and storage space. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
2254 W Foster Ave., #1f (Lincoln Square)
Here's a studio apartment at 2254 W Foster Ave. that's going for $1,200 / month.
In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and both air conditioning and central heating. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
606 E Woodland Park Ave., #411 (Douglas)
Finally, check out this 750-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom abode that's located at 606 E Woodland Park Ave. It's listed for $1,200 / month.
Tenants will find the apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, bay windows, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. The building has on-site laundry, assigned parking, an elevator, on-site management, secured entry and a door person. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has good transit options.
