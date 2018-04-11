8 River North apartments for $1,500/month or less

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders. It also features median rents for a 1-bedroom that hover around $2,150, compared to a $1,500 average for Chicago as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in River North, via rental site Zumper, offers an overview of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.
1140 N LaSalle Drive, #621
Listed at $1,050 / month, this 300-square-foot studio, located at 1140 N LaSalle Drive, is 41.0 percent less than the $1,781 / month median rent for a studio in River North.
In the unit, which comes furnished, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, closet space, a ceiling fan and granite countertops. Building amenities include on-site laundry and bike storage. Pets are not allowed.
53 W Huron St.
This 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment, situated at 53 W Huron St., is listed for $1,291 / month.
In this unit, you'll find a walk-in closet, large windows, hardwood floors and wooden cabinetry. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome.
300 N State St., #5125
Here's a studio apartment at 300 N State St., which is going for $1,375 / month.
In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, a balcony, carpeting, granite countertops and closet space. The building features garage parking, an elevator, on-site laundry and a door person. Pets are not permitted.
211 W Delaware Place
Then there's this apartment at 211 W Delaware Place, listed at $1,395 / month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. The building features a roof deck, a fitness center, outdoor space, on-site laundry and a door person. Hairball alert: cats are welcome.
1120 N LaSalle Drive
Listed at $1,448 / month, this studio apartment is located at 1120 N LaSalle Drive.
Tenants will find carpeted floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, closet space, both air conditioning and central heating, a balcony and a dishwasher. Building amenities include a fitness center, on-site laundry, a door person, a bike room, assigned parking, a swimming pool and a sun deck. Cats are welcome.
440 N Wabash Ave., #2710
And here's a studio apartment at 440 N Wabash Ave., which is going for $1,450 / month.
In the unit, expect both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a walk-in closet. The building offers a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, an elevator, on-site laundry, a roof deck and a door person. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
320 W Illinois St.
Over at 320 W Illinois St. there's this studio apartment, going for $1,454 / month.
Tenants can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and closet space. The building features a fitness center, garage parking, a door person and a roof deck. Cats and dogs are welcome.
253 W Delaware Place, #21a
Finally, listed at $1,500 / month is this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 253 W Delaware Place.
In the unit, look for air conditioning, carpeting, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. Building amenities include a fitness center, an elevator, on-site laundry, secured entry and a door person. Pets are not allowed.
