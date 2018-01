Check Out Today's Cheapest Rentals In Rogers Park, Chicago

1651 W Jonquil Terrace, #12

According to rental site Zumper , median rents for a 1-bedroom in Rogers Park are hovering around $1,095 (compared to a $1,440 average for Chicago). But how does the low-end pricing on a Rogers Park rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.Listed at $695 / month, this studio apartment, located at 1651 W Jonquil Terrace, is 18.2 percent less than the $850 / month median rent for a studio in Rogers Park.The building features outdoor space, on-site laundry, storage space and secured entry. In the unit, expect central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony and a decorative fireplace. Feline companions are welcome. (See the complete listing here .)This studio apartment, situated at 1535 W Fargo Ave., is listed for $700 / month for its 500-square-feet of space. In the unit, you'll find central heating, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a ceiling fan.The building offers on-site laundry, secured entry and a bike rack out front. Feline companions are welcome. (See the complete listing here .)Here's a studio apartment at 1339 West Estes Ave., which is going for $725 / month.In the unit, the listing promises central heating, hardwood flooring, ample natural light, a walk-in closet and on-site laundry. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here. (See the full listing here .)Listed at $775 / month, this 325-square-foot studio apartment is located at 6830 North Sheridan Rd. (at N Sheridan Rd. & W Pratt Blvd.). Amenities offered in the building include assigned garage parking, an elevator and secured entry.In the unit, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, tons of closet space, carpeting and ample natural light. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly. (Here's the listing .)And finally, there's this studio apartment at 1525 West Estes Ave. It's being listed for $795 / month.In the unit, anticipate central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, on-site laundry, secured entry and ample natural light. Hairball alert: cats are allowed. (Here's the full listing .)---