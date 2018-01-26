Check Out Today's Cheapest Rentals In Rush & Division, Chicago

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.
25 E Delaware Pl.
This studio apartment, situated at 25 E Delaware Pl., is listed for $1,115 / month. In the unit, which comes furnished, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet.
When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center, on-site laundry, secured entry, an elevator and a doorman. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is allowed here. (See the complete listing here.)
1036 N Dearborn St.
Then there's this 350-square-foot apartment at 1036 N Dearborn St., listed at $1,215 / month.
In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Hairball alert: cats are allowed. When it comes to building amenities, expect a roof deck, a fitness center, on-site laundry, secured entry, an elevator and on-site management. (See the listing here.)
1050 North Dearborn St.
Listed at $1,250 / month, this studio apartment is located at 1050 North Dearborn St. The building features a roof deck, a fitness center, on-site management, outdoor space, an elevator, on-site laundry and a doorman.
In the unit, the listing promises central heating, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, granite countertops and a dishwasher. Feline companions are welcome. (Here's the listing.)
14 West Elm St., #1302
This studio apartment, situated at 14 West Elm St., is listed for $1,345 / month. In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Feline companions are welcome. Building amenities include a fitness center, outdoor space, on-site laundry, a roof deck, secured entry, an elevator, storages space and a doorman. (See the listing here.)
1130 N Dearborn St.
Over at 1130 N Dearborn St., there's this studio apartment, going for $1,366 / month. In the unit, anticipate central heating, carpet flooring and ample natural light. Cats are allowed. Building amenities include a swimming pool, a fitness center, on-site laundry and a doorman. (View the listing here.)
750 N Dearborn St.
Listed at $1,531 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 750 N Dearborn St. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, on-site laundry and a doorman.
In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted floors, a balcony, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
1117 North Dearborn St.
To wrap things up, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1117 North Dearborn St. It's being listed for $1,585 / month. In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, ample natural light and high ceilings. Cats are welcome.
The building features garage parking, a fitness center, a business center, outdoor space, on-site laundry, secured entry, an elevator and on-site management. (Here's the full listing.)
