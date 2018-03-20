Check Out Today's Cheapest Rentals In The Loop, Chicago

REAL ESTATE

If you're seeking new digs, you know how hard it can be to find a bargain. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in the Loop look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in the Loop via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

431 S Dearborn St., #304




Here's a studio apartment at 431 S Dearborn St., which is going for $1,350 / month.

In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and ample closet space. Building amenities include an elevator, on-site laundry, a door person and a bike room. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

1130 S Michigan Ave., #S




Listed at $1,412 / month, this studio apartment is located at 1130 S Michigan Ave.

Tenants can expect this unit to have a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural lightning. The building offers on-site laundry, a door person, a fitness center, a swimming pool and a roof deck. Cats and dogs are allowed.

(Here's the listing.)

732 S Financial Pl., #613




And here's a 821-square-foot studio apartment at 732 S Financial Pl. that's going for $1,495 / month.

In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, exposed brick, a fireplace, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, an elevator, on-site laundry and on-site management. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the listing here.)

719 S State St., #2608




Over at 719 S State St., there's this studio apartment going for $1,495 / month.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Building amenities include an indoor pool, a fitness center and a residents lounge. Pets are not welcome.

(View the listing here.)

400 E Randolph St., #812




Finally, there's this studio apartment at 400 E Randolph St., listed for $1,550 / month.

In this apartment, you're promised air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, wooden kitchen cabinets and plenty of natural lighting. Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Here's the full listing.)
---

