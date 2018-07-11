REAL ESTATE

Check out today's cheapest rentals in the Loop, Chicago

1111 N. Dearborn St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
The Loop is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in the Loop look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in the Loop via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

333 W. Monroe St.





Here's an apartment at 333 W. Monroe St., which, at 505 square feet, is going for $1,485/month.

Building amenities include a fitness center, storage space, garage parking, a residents lounge and outdoor space. In the unit, tenants are promised hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a breakfast bar. Pet owners rejoice: both cats and dogs are allowed at this property.

(See the full listing here.)

1111 N. Dearborn St.




Then there's this apartment at 1111 N. Dearborn St. listed at $1,489/month.

Building amenities include a door person, a residents lounge, extra storage space and a business center with free wifi. In the sunny unit, expect carpeted floors, air conditioning, floor-to-ceiling windows, spacious closets, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. Purr: cats are allowed here.

(See the listing here.)

East Upper Wacker & North Columbus drives




This studio apartment, situated at East Upper Wacker and North Columbus drives, is listed for $1,585/month for its 587 square feet of space.

The unit features floor-to-ceiling windows, carpeted floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, granite countertops, a balcony and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include a fitness center, a swimming pool, garage parking, secured entry, on-site management, outdoor space and on-site laundry. Dogs are permitted.

(See the listing here.)

222 N. Columbus Drive




And finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 222 N. Columbus Drive. It's being listed for $1,700/month.

Apartment amenities include both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a deck, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. The building offers assigned parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center and outdoor space. Hairball alert: cats are welcome with an extra deposit.

(Here's the full listing.)
