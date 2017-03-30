  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
REAL ESTATE

Couple receives 4th creepy letter from 'The Watcher' claiming to own home

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image wpvi"><span>WPVI</span></div><span class="caption-text">Pictured: &#36;1.25 million home in Westfield, New Jersey &#40;Courtesy: Westfield Realty&#41;</span></div>
WESTFIELD, N.J. --
A New Jersey couple who claim they were scared away from their home by creepy letters they received from "The Watcher" say another letter was delivered.

Lee Levitt, an attorney for Derek and Maria Broaddus, wrote in a legal brief that the letter arrived in late February, a few weeks after a tenant rented and moved into the Westfield home. It's the fourth letter the couple has received from "The Watcher," who claims he is the rightful owner of the home the Broadduses bought for nearly $1.4 million in 2014.

Levitt says the letter contained specific threats and was "more derogatory and sinister than any of the previous letters." Westfield police declined to comment on the latest letter, citing an ongoing investigation.

In one of the earlier correspondences, the stalker asked whether the new family brought him the "young blood" that he requested. The Broadduses, who have young children, refused to move into the home and have been unsuccessful in their attempts to sell the property.

They sued the prior owners of the house in June 2015, claiming that they also received a letter from "The Watcher" but never disclosed it. That family has since countersued, stating that the letter they received was not threatening and alleging that they were defamed.

The Broadduses have said they can't live in the house because of the letters, which they say came from someone with a "mentally disturbed fixation" on the home.

They are also suing Westfield because the town's planning board rejected their plan to raze the house and subdivide the land so they could build two houses.
Related Topics:
realestatenew jersey newsbizarrehomeNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
REAL ESTATE
PHOTOS: Kelly Clarkson's luxurious estate up for sale
Community leaders offer financial assistance for homeowners struggling to pay taxes
Overdue property tax bills to be sold on April 3
Guinness castle for sale
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Brawl breaks out at UC after McDonald's All-American Game
University Park board calls for mayor's resignation
VIDEO: 2 couples fight in road rage incident
Indonesia man swallowed by python, reports say
7-month-old girl dies at unlicensed day care, police say
Woman accused in murder attempts to post $35M in property for bail
Man files dozens of ADA lawsuits against businesses in one town
Show More
Mom of 3 missing almost 3 years declared legally dead
Illinois man dies after fall at Pink Floyd tribute show
Woman with ALS types using her mind thanks to new technology
Top 10 most fun promposals of 2017
Lightning strike ruptures gas line in Monee; 8 homes evacuated
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stabbing victim marries first responder who helped her
Fire destroys South Elgin KinderCare
New dresses donated to Chicago girls encourage positive body image
Police: Dogs sickened by poisoned hot dogs tossed in yards
More Photos