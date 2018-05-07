Explore Illinois' new Frank Lloyd Wright Trail

CHICAGO (WLS) --One of America's greatest architects, Frank Lloyd Wright, called Illinois home and filled it with some of his best works.
Now, you can explore 13 Wright-designed buildings that are open to the public throughout Illinois, where Wright lived and worked during the first 20 years of his career.
The Illinois Office of Tourism unveiled the Frank Lloyd Wright Trail to celebrate his history and connection to the state.
Stops along the trail include west suburban Oak Park, which is home to the world's largest collection of Wright's buildings.
There are also stops in Chicago, Geneva, Rockford, Belvidere, Kankakee, Hampshire, Dwight and Springfield.
