Former Harpo Studios building now home to co-working space

A building that was once part of Oprah Winfrey's Harpo Studios campus has a new owner.Salt Flats Innovation House - a co-working space that aims to provide an environment for entrepreneurs, companies and startups - recently opened in Chicago's West Loop.While much of Harpo Studios was demolished for McDonald's new corporate headquarters , the two-story building at 113 North May Street was spared.Salt Flats "will serve as a curation of forward-thinking innovators and experts in a designed ecosystem," the company said in a press release.The main level is also home to Evoke, a 6,000-square-foot event lounge that can accommodate groups of 10 to 225.To learn more about Salt Flats, click here