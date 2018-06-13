FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT

Frank Lloyd Wright home for sale in Riverside

EMBED </>More Videos

Frank Lloyd Wright's Avery Coonley Playhouse is on the market, listed at $800,000. (WLS)

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Frank Lloyd Wright's Avery Coonley Playhouse is on the market, listed at $800,000.

Mike McCurry from Coldwell Banker said the Riverside building was designed in 1912 and was originally meant to be a private school. Seven years later William Drummond helped convert it into a home.

Some of the original stained glass windows are still in place, while others have been moved to museums including the Art Institute of Chicago.

If you're interested in buying the home, you can contact McCurry's office at (630) 325-2800.
