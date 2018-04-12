Here are today's cheapest apartment listings in Chicago

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
540 W Surf St.
Listed at $495 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 540 West Surf St. in Lake View, is 67.0 percent less than the median rent for a 1-bedroom in Chicago, which is currently estimated at around $1,500 / month.
In the unit, anticipate stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, granite countertops, arched doorways and ample natural light. Amenities include on-site laundry and storage. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
(See the complete listing here.)
3045 W 63rd St.
This studio apartment, situated at 3045 W 63rd St. in Chicago Lawn, is listed for $550 / month.
In the unit, expect to find hardwood floors, central heating, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinets and an oven. Animals are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
1370 W 79th St.
Here's a studio apartment at 1370 W 79th St. in Auburn Gresham, which is also going for $550 / month.
In the unit, anticipate carpeting, central heating, an oven and large windows. Parking is available as a building amenity. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the full listing here.)
7415 S Colfax Ave., #303
Then there's this studio at 7415 S Colfax Ave. in South Shore, listed at $559 / month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, a large closet and plenty of natural light. Building amenities include emergency maintenance. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the listing here.)
8213 S Cottage Grove Ave.
Over at 8213 S Cottage Grove Ave. in Chatham, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $600 / month.
Tenants will find hardwood floors, tons of windows, closet space and assigned parking. Pets are not allowed
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(View the listing here.)