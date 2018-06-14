Here are today's cheapest rentals in Streeterville

So how does the low-end pricing on a Streeterville rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
230 E. Ontario St., #2202
Listed at $1,525/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 230 E. Ontario St.
In the unit, expect both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar and floor-to-ceiling windows. Building amenities include a fitness center, a residents lounge, storage space, a roof deck, a swimming pool, secured entry and a door person. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
(Here's the listing.)
233 E. Erie St., #1605
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 233 E. Erie St., is also listed for $1,525/month.
The unit features central heating, carpeted floors, a dishwasher, generous closet space and large windows. The building offers a swimming pool, a residents lounge and a door person. Cats and dogs are not welcome here.
(See the listing here.)
211 E. Ohio St., #719
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 211 E. Ohio St., which is going for $1,650/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, on-site laundry, storage space, garage parking and a door person. In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and large windows. Pets are not welcome.
(Check out the listing here.)
Michigan Avenue & East Ohio Street
Over at Michigan Avenue and East Ohio Street, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, going for $1,750/month.
In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, carpeted floors, a dishwasher, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry and new stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Building amenities include a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center, on-site laundry, a door person and a business center.
(View the listing here.)
222 E. Pearson St., #2105
Also listed at $1,750/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space is located at 222 E. Pearson St.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, large windows, stainless steel appliances, a small breakfast nook and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
(Check out the complete listing here.)