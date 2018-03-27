REAL ESTATE

Here are today's cheapest rentals in Uptown, Chicago

4538 N Clark St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
If you're in the market for new digs, you know how hard it can be to find a bargain. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Uptown look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Uptown via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

4735 N Beacon St., #304




Listed at $795 / month, this 450-square-foot studio apartment, located at 4735 N Beacon St., is 20.1 percent less than the $995 / month median rent for a studio in Uptown.

In the unit, look for hardwood floors, closet space, a ceiling fan and a tiled bathroom. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

4538 N Clark St., #224




This studio apartment, situated at 4538 N Clark St., is listed at $825 / month for its 500-square-feet of space.

In the unit, expect hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a ceiling fan and ample natural light. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

4604 N Beacon St.




Listed at $850 / month, this studio apartment is located at 4604 N Beacon St.

In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, a separate kitchen and a large closet. Building amenities include on-site laundry and secured entry. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.

(Here's the listing.)

1425 W Wilson Ave., #2w




Over at 1425 W Wilson Ave., there's this 700-square-foot studio apartment, also going for $850 / month.

In the unit, look for central heating, tile flooring, wooden cabinets and a ceiling fan. The building amenities include on-site management. Feline companions are permitted.

(View the listing here.)

4600 N Beacon St., #3a



Listed at $850 / month, this 450-square-foot studio apartment is located at 4600 N Beacon St.

In the unit, expect hardwood floors, plenty of windows, a ceiling fan and a separate kitchen. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1023 W Argyle St., #208




To wrap things up, there's this 450-square-foot studio apartment at 1023 W. Argyle St. that's being listed for $865 / month.

Tenants can expect the unit to feature central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinets. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(Here's the full listing.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
Former Bear Julius Peppers sells Highland Park mansion
Renting In Avondale: What Will $1,300 Get You?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Gold Coast, explored
Renting in Lincoln Park: What will $1,400 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Mother charged in fatal Gary apartment fire
Former Bear Julius Peppers sells Highland Park mansion
Apple unveils new iPad, pencil at Lane Tech HS
Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra train in Barrington
Utah legalizes 'free-range parenting;' first state in U.S. to do so
Kansas water park co-owner facing murder charge in waterslide death
Calif. sues Trump administration over citizenship query in census
VIDEO: Restaurant worker spits in customer's food amid argument
Show More
Jalen Rose's centenarian grandma has message for Loyola's Sister Jean
Police: Woman's ex-boyfriend kills current boyfriend, himself
Mom makes son shop at Goodwill for making fun of classmates
Chase suspect who killed self was boyfriend of missing actress
Mountain lion captured after roaming neighborhood, backyard
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos