Home stalked by 'The Watcher' up for sale again

Pictured: $1.25 million home in Westfield, New Jersey
WESTFIELD, New Jersey --
A New Jersey house whose current owners were scared off the property by a creepy letter writer known as "The Watcher" is up for sale again, just in time for Halloween.

Derek and Maria Broaddus bought the Westfield home in 2014, but they didn't move in after receiving the first of four letters from the anonymous stalker.

Police have previously said there's no suspect in the case.

The house, which went up for sale on Monday, was previously listed in March 2016. The current price is just over $1 million.

The Broadduses say they can't live in the house because of the letters, which they say came from someone with a "mentally disturbed fixation" on the home. They say they received the last letter earlier this year.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
