How to stage a home for the spring sales market

Spring is prime home-selling season and it's almost here. Barbara Bliss with Showhomes stopped by ABC7 to show and discuss what home sellers should be doing now to prepare their home to be sold, including the importance of staging.Staging is an important aspect of selling one's home because it helps the potential buys better visualize themselves in the home. Interior design trends are always changing, so it is a great way to ensure that one's home looks up-to-date when on the market.