Lake Forest mansion on Lake Michigan hits market at $15M

A century-old mansion on Lake Michigan has just hit the market for $15 million. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A century-old mansion on Lake Michigan has just hit the market for $15 million.

The Lake Forest estate, named "Wyldwoode" for the wildlife living among its 8 wooded acres, boasts more than 13,000 square feet, according to the Coldwell Banker real estate listing.

Originally built in 1916 by architect Harrie T. Lindeberg for steel tycoon Clyde Carr, the "Y" shape design of the 8-bedroom, 6.2-bath home maximizes lake views and creates a sense of full privacy.

Ideal for entertaining large crowds, the home features a chef's kitchen with three pantries for food, tableware and a chiller, as well as a breakfast room, garden room, and a serving room corridor that passes into the paneled wood dining room.

In addition to a master suite with his-and-hers bathrooms and sitting room, the 2nd floor offers several more bedrooms and the "Oval Office," a curved, walnut-paneled room with built-in bookcases and a gas fireplace.

Halfway up the staircase that leads from the 2nd floor to the 3rd floor is a "secret door" that leads to the train room, an unfinished space for model railroad enthusiasts. The third floor includes a large media room as well as two small bedrooms.

The expansive estate also features a five-car garage, a pool, pool house and guest building attached by a breezeway.
