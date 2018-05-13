Prince's Caribbean mansion is going to auction

Prince famously called Minnesota home, but he also had a cozy little compound in the Caribbean: this private five-acre oceanfront estate in Turks and Caicos.
Two years after his death, Prince's vacation home will be going to auction on July 12. The 10,000-square-foot mansion is perched on a cliff 40 feet above the sea with views of two private beaches, a 200-foot private dock and panoramic ocean views.
Built in island style, the six-bedroom, six-bath home has dark, wood-beamed ceilings and walls of glass that open to let in the sea breezes.
Prince's luxurious island estate, previously priced at $12 million, will be going up for auction with no starting bid minimum. Premier Estates Auction Company is handling the sale.
There's more information at Top Ten Real Estate Deals, if you think it looks like a good place to park your little red Corvette.
