Renting In Avondale: What Will $1,300 Get You?

2915 W George St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Avondale?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in this Chicago neighborhood if you've got a budget of $1,300 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

3128 N Kimball Ave., #3




First up is this 900-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom, apartment, located at 3128 N Kimball Ave. and listed for $1,300 / month.

In this apartment, you can anticipate a full kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, a dishwasher and granite countertops. The building features on-site laundry. Pets aren't allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2915 W George St.




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 2915 W George St. and listed for $1,295 / month.

In the unit, there are air conditioning, hardwood floors, a dishwasher, dark wood cabinets and ample natural lighting. Building amenities include on-site laundry and secured entry. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

3036 W Wellington Ave.



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3036 W Wellington Ave., also going for $1,295 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, exposed brick, an oven, plenty of natural light and a walk-in shower. Building amenities include on-site laundry and bike stora. Cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

