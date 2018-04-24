REAL ESTATE

Renting in Boystown: What will $1,300 get you?

701 West Brompton Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Boystown?

According to Walk Score, this Chicago neighborhood is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Boystown is currently hovering around $1,552.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,300 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

3449 Elaine Place, #310




Listed at $1,300 / month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3449 Elaine Place.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, an elevator, secured entry and bike storage. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

701 West Brompton Ave., #18




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 701 West Brompton Ave. It's listed for $1,295 / month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and closet space. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

703 West Brompton Ave., #16




Here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 703 West Brompton Ave. that's also going for $1,295 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a fireplace, closet space, ceiling fans and plenty of windows. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

617 West Melrose St., #D3




Located at 617 West Melrose St., here's a studio apartment that's listed for $1,250/ month.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, ceiling fans, ample closet space and an updated kitchen. On-site laundry and outdoor space are offered as building amenities. Cats are allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
