Renting in Chicago: What will $1,600 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Chicago with a budget of $1,600/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1312 S. Wabash Ave., #12 (South Loop)
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode over at 1312 S. Wabash Ave., #12. It's listed for $1,600/month for its 900 square feet of space.
The unit features hardwood floors, a stove, a kitchen island and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
West Ninth and South State streets (Loop)
Here's a studio apartment at West Ninth and South State streets that's also going for $1,600/month.
In the unit, you'll get both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast and floor-to-ceiling windows. The building features outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, secured entry, on-site management, a business center, a residents lounge and a door person. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
3420 N. Lake Shore Drive, #14O (Lake View East)
Listed at $1,600/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 3420 N. Lake Shore Drive, #14O.
Apartment amenities include a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, on-site management and a door person. Pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
1211 N. LaSalle Drive, #904 (Old Town)
Next, there's this studio apartment over at 1211 N. LaSalle Drive, #904. It's listed for $1,600/month for its 800 square feet of space.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, a roof deck, an elevator and secured entry. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. Animals are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
655 W. Irving Park Road, #1215 (Lake View)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 655 W. Irving Park Road, #1215 that's going for $1,600/month.
The building features a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, a swimming pool, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the apartment, you can anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, central heating, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, closet space and large windows. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
