Renting in Chicago: What you can get for $2,000/month

CHICAGO --
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chicago's competitive rental market? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings from listing site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect if you're looking for housing with a budget of $2,000/month.

841 W Bradley Pl., #3R
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment located at 841 W Bradley Pl. that's listed for $2,000/month. The unit has hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace, stainless steel appliances (including a dishwasher), in-unit laundry and central air and heat. There's also on-site parking and a large private balcony, plus there's extra storage space available. (See the complete listing here.)

333 N Desplaines St., #404

Next is this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 333 N Desplaines St. It's also going for $2,000/month. The unit is located in a former paper warehouse, and the loft has a balcony, a mix of carpet and hardwood floors, high ceilings, a fireplace, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The building has an elevator and garage parking. Cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)

1255 N Sandburg Terrace #1907

Then there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1255 N Sandburg Terrace that's listed for $1,999/month. The condo has a dishwasher, hardwood floors and air conditioning. In the building, expect garage parking, a door person, on-site laundry, a roof deck, two outdoor swimming pools and tennis courts. Its central location gives it a walk score of 99. Unfortunately for dog owners, canines aren't allowed; however, cats are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

565 W Quincy St., #1505
This 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom unit is located at 565 W Quincy St. It's going for $1,995/month. The unit has granite counters, hardwood floors, a private balcony, ample closet space and in-unit laundry. The building offers a 24-hour doorman, an elevator, bowling lanes, a resident lounge, a movie theater, a gym, a rooftop deck with grills and garage parking. (Take a look at the complete listing.)

3750 N Wilton Ave., #4

Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom place at 3750 N Wilton Ave. that's going for $1,990/month. In the second-floor condo, expect a dishwasher, hardwood floors, plenty of storage space, central heating and air, a private balcony and in-unit laundry. In the building, you'll get on-site parking. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)

211 E Ohio St., #2106

Finally, here's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 211 E Ohio St. that's going for $1,990/month. The partially furnished unit has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in closet, air conditioning and in-unit laundry. The building offers a gym, an indoor pool, outdoor space, an elevator, on-site garage parking and basketball, racquetball and tennis courts. (Check out the complete listing here.)
