REAL ESTATE

Renting In Edgewater: What Will $1,300 Get You?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Edgewater?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in this Chicago neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $1,300 / month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

5740 N Sheridan Rd., #3e




Listed at $1,300 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 5740 N Sheridan Rd.

In the furnished unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, air conditioning, hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, an elevator, storage space and a doorman.

Sadly, pets aren't permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

5532 N Kenmore Ave.



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 5532 N Kenmore Ave. It's listed for $1,295 / month. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, on-site laundry, a ceiling fan and ample natural light.

Fortunately for canine owners, dogs are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

5828 North Ridge Ave., #1n




Here's an 800-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 5828 North Ridge Ave., which is going for $1,295 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, granite countertops, maple kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The building has on-site laundry, storage space and secured entry.

Hairball alert: feline friends are permitted. (See the full listing here.)

5455 N Sheridan Rd., #1205




Located at 5455 N Sheridan Rd., here's a studio apartment that's listed for $1,250/ month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and an elevator. In the unit, expect granite countertops, air conditioning and ample natural lighting.

Pets aren't permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---

