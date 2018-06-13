REAL ESTATE

Renting in the Chicago Metro area: What does $1,600 get you?

644 W. Arlington Place | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in the Chicago metro area?

We compared what $1,600 might get you in Chicago, Aurora, Naperville and Schaumburg, using data from rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in the area.

What amenities and square footage might you get for the money, and how does location change the equation?

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Rental price medians are calculated considering all of the listings between zero and four bedrooms within a defined geography that appeared in Zumper's database over the 90-day period immediately preceding the publish date of this article.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Chicago -- 644 W. Arlington Place, #4F




This studio apartment is located at 644 W. Arlington Place in Chicago's Park West neighborhood. Asking $1,600/month, it's priced 34 percent higher than the $1,195 median rent for a studio in Chicago.

Amenities offered in the building include an elevator, on-site laundry and assigned parking. In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a fireplace, wooden cabinetry and built-in bookshelves. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Aurora -- 2535 Hillsboro Blvd., #2535




Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse over at 2535 Hillsboro Blvd. in Aurora. It's also listed for $1,600/month--six percent less than Aurora's median three-bedroom rent of $1,700.

In the home, you're promised a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a fireplace, a dishwasher, high ceilings, a breakfast bar and garage parking. Cats are welcome here.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable and has minimal transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Naperville -- 2555 Carrolwood Road




Listed at $1,600/month, this two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse at 2555 Carrolwood Road in Naperville is three percent higher than Naperville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,560.

The town home features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, wooden cabinetry, garage parking and outdoor space. Pets are not permitted.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Schaumburg -- 1608 Orchard Ave.




Lastly, check out this two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse at 1608 Orchard Ave. in Schaumburg. It's listed for $1,600/month, which is seven percent pricier than Schaumburg's median two-bedroom rent of $1,495.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, a breakfast bar and garage parking. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands.

(See the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineChicago
REAL ESTATE
Kenwood home two doors down from Obamas' on the market
Cook County Hospital to be renovated after 16 year vacancy
What does $1,400 rent you in Chicago?
The priciest real estate rentals in Chicago
More Real Estate
Top Stories
More than 50 charged in investigation of heroin and fentanyl sales on West Side
Google builds mini golf course in Chicago's Loop
Alleged stalker accused of sending woman 4K texts
Metra tries to ease overcrowding on BNSF trains after schedule change
WATCH: Deputy saves 3-year-old boy choking on quarter
Uber driver who booted kissing women has license suspended
Hearings begin in lawsuit by former Madigan campaign aide alleging retaliation
Make money on your cash: How to turn dollars into hundreds
Show More
Shots fired near CTA Red Line 79th Street station
Deerfield gun ban blocked by judge
Witnesses: Woman trying to save cat dies in Pennsylvania fire
Sketch of South Chicago sex assault suspect released
Details emerge on drowning accident of Bode Miller's daughter
More News