REAL ESTATE

Renting in Uptown: What will $1,300 get you?

5050 N. Sheridan Road | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to Walk Score, this Chicago neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Uptown is currently hovering around $1,307.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,300/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

West Lakeside Place & North Clarendon Avenue




Listed at $1,300/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at West Lakeside Place & North Clarendon Avenue.

In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, a fireplace, stainless steel appliances, both air conditioning and central heating, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Animals are not welcome at this property.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

5050 N. Sheridan Road




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 5050 N. Sheridan Road that's going for $1,270/month.

Building amenities include a fitness center, on-site laundry and a door person. In the unit, look out for hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and ample natural light. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

5051 N. Glenwood Ave.




Located at 5051 N. Glenwood Ave., here's a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,250/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a ceiling fan and a wall-mounted air conditioner. Kitty lovers: your cat is welcome here.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1344 W. Argyle St.



Listed at $1,225/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1344 W. Argyle St.

In this apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, faux granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and large windows. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

5051 N. Kenmore Ave.




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 5051 N. Kenmore Ave., that's going for $1,200/month.

The building boasts parking and secured entry. In the unit, there are air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a stove and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are permitted, but expect breed limitations and a fee.

(See the full listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineChicago
REAL ESTATE
Former Harpo Studios building now home to co-working space
The cheapest apartment rentals in River North, explored
Renting in the Chicago Metro area: What does $1,900 get you?
Renting in The Loop: What will $1,500 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
'Somebody dropped the ball' says father of teen shot, covered with sheet
Trump signs executive order to keep families together at border
Teen eligible for parole next April in 2014 Facebook feud killing of Endia Martin
Children separated from families at the border being cared for in Chicago
Artist sues NRA for including 'The Bean' sculpture in video
Perris torture case: Chilling 911 call, disturbing details of abuse released
$20K reward offered in brutal Far South Side murder
Lawmakers hold hearing about CPS sex abuse allegations
Show More
Burger King says sorry for Russian World Cup pregnancy ad
Mom, girlfriend charged in death of 4-year-old boy found dead on beach
Odin's Bucket List: Family helps dying dog achieve dreams
12-year-old boy dies after flooding causes basement to collapse: Sheriff
ABC News Apology
More News