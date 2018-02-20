REAL ESTATE

Renting In Wicker Park: What Will $1,300 Get You?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Wicker Park?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in this Chicago neighborhood if you've got $1,300 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

1524 North Artesian Ave., #L




Listed at $1,250 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1524 North Artesian Ave. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and on-site laundry. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

1721 West Pierce Ave., #3




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 1721 West Pierce Ave. It's also listed for $1,250 / month. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, both central heating and air conditioning, ceiling fans and ample natural light. Cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1739 N Rockwell St., #3




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1739 N Rockwell St. that's going for $1,200 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural light. The building boasts on-site laundry and garage parking. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a look at the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineChicago
REAL ESTATE
What Does $1,500 Rent You In River North, Today?
Renting In Rogers Park: What Will $1,300 Get You?
Renting in Boystown: What will $1,300 get you?
What will $1,500 rent you in Logan Square right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Cmdr. Bauer's widow releases emotional letter
Chicago Weather: Flooding, potholes creating problems on roads across area
Retired ABC7 Chief Meteorologist Jerry Taft driving for Uber in Florida
Trump urges ban on gun devices like bump stocks
Police: Student shoots himself in middle school bathroom
DuPage Co. State's Attorney on why charges were dropped against ex-Schaumburg cop
Florida Legislature rejects weapons ban with massacre survivors en route to Capitol
Fires at iconic Mag Mile tower point to sprinkler concern
Show More
Lawmaker speaks about 'inappropriate behavior' by Madigan operative
Study claims alcohol more important than exercise for living past 90
Report: USA Swimming allegedly covered up hundreds of sex abuse cases
Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
Women testify about harassment at Ford plants in Chicago
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos