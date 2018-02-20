Renting In Wicker Park: What Will $1,300 Get You?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in this Chicago neighborhood if you've got $1,300 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Take a look at the listings, below.
1524 North Artesian Ave., #L
Listed at $1,250 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1524 North Artesian Ave. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and on-site laundry. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
1721 West Pierce Ave., #3
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 1721 West Pierce Ave. It's also listed for $1,250 / month. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, both central heating and air conditioning, ceiling fans and ample natural light. Cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
1739 N Rockwell St., #3
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1739 N Rockwell St. that's going for $1,200 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural light. The building boasts on-site laundry and garage parking. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a look at the full listing here.)
---
