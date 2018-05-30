Report: Jimmy Butler lists River North condo for $1.45M

CHICAGO (WLS) --NBA star Jimmy Butler may have been traded by the Bulls last year, but apparently he hasn't cut his ties with Chicago just yet.
RELATED VIDEO: Chance the Rapper reportedly buying $4M Chicago condo
The Chicago Tribune reports Butler recently bought his second of two $1 million-plus condos in a River North building. While he plans to keep one of the units at 676 North Kingsbury, Butler has reportedly listed a 5th floor unit for $1.45 million.
RELATED VIDEO: Former Bear Julius Peppers sells Highland Park mansion
According to the real estate listing, the three-bedroom loft boasts two bathrooms, hardwood floors, custom Italian cabinets and a private elevator entrance.
RELATED VIDEO: Giuliana, Bill Rancic list Gold Coast mansion for $6.8