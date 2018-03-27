REAL ESTATE

See inside 'Harry Potter House' listed for $2.9M

A Minnesota castle known as the "Harry Potter House" is on the market for a cool $2.995 million. (WLS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WLS) --
A Minnesota castle known as the "Harry Potter House" is on the market for a cool $2.995 million.

Built in 1911, the three-bedroom, three-bath estate - also known as the "Hogwarts House" - is tucked behind a gated courtyard in the shadow of U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis. A private rooftop deck overlooks the home of the Minnesota Vikings.
The 4,500-square-foot home is filled with Gothic charm, from wood accents and stained glass windows to wrought iron fixtures.

The kitchen and dining room opens into a massive living room anchored by a large stone fireplace. Up the wrought iron and wood staircase, the master bedroom features exposed wood beams and its own metal fireplace.

The home is listed through Jeffrey Dewing of Coldwell Banker Burnet in Wayzata, Minnesota.

